Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MU. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.42.

MU stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average of $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,414,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,114 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

