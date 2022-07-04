MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MEG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on MEG Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$21.45.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$17.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.85 and a 1-year high of C$24.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.37.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 3.0600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,372.35. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy James Gizen sold 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$724,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$562,956. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,800,789.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

