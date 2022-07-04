MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDWD. Aegis dropped their target price on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

MDWD opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.14. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 64.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in MediWound by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 110,129 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in MediWound by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MediWound by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 69,290 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

