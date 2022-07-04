Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Major Shareholder Buys $47,500.00 in Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley purchased 50,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Alfred Lee Finley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 9th, Alfred Lee Finley purchased 29,086 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $29,376.86.
- On Thursday, May 5th, Alfred Lee Finley purchased 10,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.
- On Tuesday, May 3rd, Alfred Lee Finley bought 110,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.81. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) by 169.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.
