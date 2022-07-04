Mdex (MDX) Price Hits $0.0824 on Major Exchanges

Mdex (MDX) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0824 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mdex has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $74.39 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00165410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00778352 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00085674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016673 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 902,569,273 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

