Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Guggenheim upgraded Matrix Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. Matrix Service has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $132.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,917,000 after buying an additional 332,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,387,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after buying an additional 87,158 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,215,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after buying an additional 103,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 985,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 129,860 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 13.0% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 891,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 102,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

