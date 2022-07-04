Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Cut by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 5.3% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $47,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $318.24. The company had a trading volume of 86,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,972. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.63 and its 200 day moving average is $352.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.47.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

