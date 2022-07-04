Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MHH opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $59.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

