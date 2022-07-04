Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHHGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MHH opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $59.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

