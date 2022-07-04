Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $328,548,000 after buying an additional 819,974 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,078,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $9.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.38. The company had a trading volume of 84,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,049. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KGI Securities downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.88.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

