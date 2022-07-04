LuaSwap Market Capitalization Tops $2.47 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $13,703.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,298.02 or 1.00026808 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002646 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 235,023,838 coins and its circulating supply is 176,369,247 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

