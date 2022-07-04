Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $519,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $30,415,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.29. The stock had a trading volume of 219,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,410. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.46 and its 200 day moving average is $209.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.72 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

