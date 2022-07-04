LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $57.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAMP. Stephens reduced their target price on LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 1,000.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $26.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.34 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.