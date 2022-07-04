Lisk Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.16 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00005337 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 3% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $132.71 million and $2.16 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00026694 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00014628 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000947 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

