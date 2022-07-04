Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Limbach stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Limbach has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 6,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $37,447.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,521.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,599 shares of company stock worth $85,727. 14.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in Limbach by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Limbach by 1,694.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 170,383 shares during the period. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limbach (Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

