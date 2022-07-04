Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LEJU opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Leju has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

