Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Sold by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. trimmed its stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Landec makes up 0.2% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC. owned approximately 0.41% of Landec worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Landec by 2,807.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 439,339 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Landec during the fourth quarter worth about $1,965,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Landec during the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Landec by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 255,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 40,170 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Landec during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNDC traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $10.12. 891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,189. The stock has a market cap of $298.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.71, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.

Landec ( NASDAQ:LNDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.54 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Landec Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNDC. Barrington Research downgraded Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

