Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 609.83 ($7.48).

LRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.32) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.44) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Lancashire to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 782 ($9.59) to GBX 482 ($5.91) in a research report on Friday.

LON LRE opened at GBX 392 ($4.81) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 392.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 444.37. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 342.40 ($4.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 702 ($8.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £953.04 million and a PE ratio of -18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81.

In other news, insider Natalie Kershaw acquired 12,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 395 ($4.85) per share, with a total value of £49,943.80 ($61,273.22).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

