Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kubota from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
Shares of OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.23. Kubota has a 52 week low of $72.55 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42.
About Kubota (Get Rating)
Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.
