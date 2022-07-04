Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Korn Ferry has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Shares of KFY opened at $58.41 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $51.08 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after purchasing an additional 285,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 186,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,821,000 after acquiring an additional 35,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 790,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,326,000 after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

