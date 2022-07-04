KeyCorp Trims SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price to $367.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $393.00 to $367.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

SBAC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $387.40.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC stock opened at $330.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.45 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $286.41 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.