Kava 24-Hour Volume Tops $10.93 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00008911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $384.04 million and approximately $10.93 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kava Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 225,603,813 coins and its circulating supply is 220,635,064 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

