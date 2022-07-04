Kattana Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges (KTN)

Kattana (KTN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Kattana has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Kattana has a market cap of $1.10 million and $28,810.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kattana coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002702 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00161404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.89 or 0.00777576 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00085152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016291 BTC.

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,102,968 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Kattana Coin Trading

