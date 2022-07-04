Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:KDMN opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50.

Kadmon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kadmon is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. Its clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies.

