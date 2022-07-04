K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Nan H. Lee Purchases 4,000 Shares

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) Director Nan H. Lee acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$31,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,800.

Shares of KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

