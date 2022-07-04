JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,592 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.00. 21,453,053 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28.

