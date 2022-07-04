JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 2.1% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 143,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,045,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 335,065 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 44,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,711. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.54 and a 52-week high of $63.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.46.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.