JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.33.

NYSE JPM opened at $114.05 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $110.93 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.46 and its 200-day moving average is $137.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

