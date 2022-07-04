Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JYNT. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Joint from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Joint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Joint has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Joint stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $232.68 million, a PE ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49. Joint has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.88 million. Joint had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Joint will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 185,489 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,954,839.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,035,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,426,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 214,269 shares of company stock worth $3,378,580 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Joint in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Joint in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Joint in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Joint in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

