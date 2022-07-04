John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000.

Shares of NYSE HPS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.89. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,755. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

