Jefferies Financial Group Raises Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $82.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Agree Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.04.

ADC stock opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

