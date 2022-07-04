Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $184.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $228.00 to $184.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.56.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $174.38 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 27.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.