James Investment Research Inc. Sells 2,618 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $578,209,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $340,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,616,000 after buying an additional 1,173,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,726,000 after buying an additional 351,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,518.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 282,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after purchasing an additional 264,793 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.37. The stock had a trading volume of 35,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,087. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

Trane Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.