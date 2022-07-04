James Investment Research Inc. Sells 24,425 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,425 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Enova International worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Enova International by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Enova International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 72,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENVA. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of ENVA stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,349. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Enova International had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

