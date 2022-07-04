James Investment Research Inc. Sells 1,619 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 619.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $130,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $110.02. 166,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,504. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $110.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.15 and a 200 day moving average of $110.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.