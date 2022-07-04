James Investment Research Inc. Sells 1,440 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 1.0% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,745. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.08.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,694 shares of company stock worth $13,004,796 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

