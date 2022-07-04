James Investment Research Inc. Sells 1,424 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM stock traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.00. 914,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,511,006. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $76.18 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.