James Investment Research Inc. Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.37. 50,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.64. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.59%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

