James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 114,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,620,000 after acquiring an additional 60,976 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,161,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,274,490,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,100,680 shares of company stock worth $344,343,046. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $324.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,025. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $330.85. The stock has a market cap of $308.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

