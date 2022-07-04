James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $10,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,237,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,435,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $3,128,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,348 shares of company stock valued at $65,489,986 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDNS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.64. 39,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.75.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

