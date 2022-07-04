Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 28,486 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,406 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 28,486 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.4% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taika Capital LP lifted its position in Microsoft by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 63,950 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,716,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,059 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 15,346 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 163,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,154,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.36.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

