Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.27. 19,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.73 and its 200-day moving average is $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

