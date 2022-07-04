Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.09. 38,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average is $60.48.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.50%.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.