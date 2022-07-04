iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Purchased by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF comprises 1.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

IYG traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.04. 4,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,778. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.04. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $143.65 and a 1-year high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

