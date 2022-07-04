iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 200,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 98,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $60.81 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.54.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.