iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Grove Bank & Trust’s Largest Position

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 7.6% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $38,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH opened at $229.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.10 and a 200 day moving average of $258.05. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.