iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 715.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 71,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

SUB stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,767. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.12. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.