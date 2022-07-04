iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,113 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.2% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,837,016. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

