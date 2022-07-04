iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,873,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,755 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,884,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $43.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

