iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,370 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $32,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI opened at $84.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.62. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $81.26 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

