iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,253 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,646,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,755,000 after acquiring an additional 803,003 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,132,000 after acquiring an additional 798,937 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 776,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,995,000 after acquiring an additional 569,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,027,000 after acquiring an additional 371,214 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $112.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.56. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

